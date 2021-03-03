Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Beamz Interactive stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,259. Beamz Interactive has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Beamz Interactive Company Profile

Beamz Interactive, Inc develops and sells interactive laser controller technology for various music, game, education, therapy, senior care, lighting, and consumer applications worldwide. The company's product offerings consist of the Beamz Education and Healthcare product family, which includes the Beamz EHC Professional Edition designed for use by professionals in educational or therapeutic settings, and Home Edition, which is designed to participate in making music; the Beamz By Flo consumer product family; and stand-alone software applications that work on PCs, MACs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices without connecting to the Beamz hardware.

