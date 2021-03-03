Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Beamz Interactive stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,259. Beamz Interactive has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
Beamz Interactive Company Profile
