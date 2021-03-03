Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NNOX stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 95,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,574. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.