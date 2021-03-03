Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.58. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 236,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,752. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

