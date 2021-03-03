Lightstreams Market Cap Achieves $816,428.78 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $816,428.78 and approximately $1,734.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00059678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.31 or 0.00781813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00062281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00045154 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

