Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 217,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $15.81.

In related news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

