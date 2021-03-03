BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

MUJ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 29,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,547. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

