BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
MUJ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 29,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,547. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.