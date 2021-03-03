The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the January 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in The Korea Fund during the third quarter worth about $45,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 831,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

KF traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,035. The Korea Fund has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

