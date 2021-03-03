Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.14

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $22.30. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 47,866 shares trading hands.

BSET has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti increased their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 513.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 900,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.