Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.1% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.68.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,140,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

