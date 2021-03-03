Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 80,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,471.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $609,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,668 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

