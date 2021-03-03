Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

LAC stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 5,710,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,833. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.