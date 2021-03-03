BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

BOX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. 300,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

