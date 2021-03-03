Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.07–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.02 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.61.

YEXT stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 1,864,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,027. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,347,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,420,306.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $549,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

