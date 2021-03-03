Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.18.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,265. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $141.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.25.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

