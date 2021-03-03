Bytecoin Hits One Day Volume of $123,601.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $72.39 million and approximately $123,601.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00441376 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

