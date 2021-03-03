Populous (PPT) Price Hits $2.15 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00004217 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $114.33 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.98 or 0.00781764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.