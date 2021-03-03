Lisk (LSK) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $410.85 million and $31.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00006334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,353,319 coins and its circulating supply is 127,418,081 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

