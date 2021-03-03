Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of DIISY stock remained flat at $$18.38 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

