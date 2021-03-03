Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have commented on REXR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. 793,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

