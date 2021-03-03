Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.22

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.22 and traded as low as C$57.15. Open Text shares last traded at C$57.89, with a volume of 614,441 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.08.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

