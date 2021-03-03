Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

