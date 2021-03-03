Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.48

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 3115866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Nucor by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

