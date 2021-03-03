Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as low as C$0.95. Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 11,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$57.42 million and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

