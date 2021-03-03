Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as low as C$0.95. Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 11,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$57.42 million and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Get Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) alerts:

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.