Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 60.0%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 29,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

