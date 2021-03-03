Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 60.0%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 29,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.10.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.