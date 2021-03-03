Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.38

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.38 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.05 ($0.17). Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,901,927 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.37. The company has a market capitalization of £138.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Robin Anthony Fryer sold 971,214 shares of Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £145,682.10 ($190,334.60).

Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

