Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 605,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,327. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

