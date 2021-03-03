UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.33. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

