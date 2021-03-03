Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

NYSE:BA traded up $10.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293,147. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $297.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. The company has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.