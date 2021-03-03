Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.68. The stock had a trading volume of 471,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,854. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

