Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $381,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 236,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,270,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 274,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,052.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,958.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,722.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.