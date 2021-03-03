Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sulzer in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SULZF stock remained flat at $$112.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $112.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

