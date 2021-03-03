Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $54.74. 28,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

