American Money Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $29.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,035.45. 35,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,958.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,722.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

