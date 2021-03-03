Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEPJF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $$40.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. Spectris has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $43.84.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

