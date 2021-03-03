Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $23.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $35.01. 1,122,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,934,207. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of -392.51 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

