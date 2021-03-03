CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $109.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.76. 45,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.