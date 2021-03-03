CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $109.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.88.
KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
CarMax stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.76. 45,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75.
In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
