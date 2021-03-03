Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $5.01 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $208.38 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017632 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

