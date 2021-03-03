EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.57. EVI Industries shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 20,773 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.45 million, a P/E ratio of 740.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

