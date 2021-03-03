Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.72

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.72 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 145.76 ($1.90). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 138.18 ($1.81), with a volume of 167,096 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.92. The firm has a market cap of £162.22 million and a PE ratio of 0.51.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

