Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.56

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.56 and traded as high as C$21.23. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$20.80, with a volume of 601,089 shares trading hands.

PXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,402,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,600 shares of company stock worth $2,901,382.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

