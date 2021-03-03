Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the January 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,115. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Q BioMed has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.