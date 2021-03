K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.41

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.41 ($8.72) and traded as high as €9.30 ($10.94). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €9.24 ($10.87), with a volume of 1,024,136 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.43.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

