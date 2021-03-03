Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Declines By 80.0%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IHICY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. 1,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. IHI has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). IHI had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that IHI will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

