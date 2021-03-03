Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TVPKF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$18.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

