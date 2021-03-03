Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TVPKF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$18.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

