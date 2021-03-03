Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report $2.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $4.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $12.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on HII shares. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,455,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,428,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.19. 7,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,813. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $220.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.