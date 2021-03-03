Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,294 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,667% compared to the average volume of 114 put options.

Shares of FGEN traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 87,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,674. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

