Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ciena (CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00.

2/16/2021 – Ciena was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ciena continues to benefit from diversification across customer segments and regions along with its technology leadership. The fundamental drivers of its business that include increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures remain strong. Ciena has the largest optical research and development investment capacity in the industry, which enables it to deliver leading innovation with the best time to market. It also has a world-class specialized sales force that is focused on customers. However, it is witnessing a slowdown in orders due to the pandemic, which is expected to hurt revenues for a few quarters. The company expects challenging market conditions to persist in the near term. Ciena operates in an intensely competitive market for the sale of communications networking equipment, software and services.”

1/21/2021 – Ciena was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

1/13/2021 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $111,280.00. Insiders sold 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 346,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

