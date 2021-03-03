Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWODF. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TWODF remained flat at $$2.35 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

