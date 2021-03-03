Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. 992,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,125,639. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

