ENI’s (E) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

E traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 21,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,628. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

